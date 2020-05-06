FRANCOIS — Novell Francois, 72, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service Chapel, Lawton.
WAGNER — Pae Marie Wagner, 75, Lawton, 11 a.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
