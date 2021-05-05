LINKER — Delores Ann Linker, 82, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

SMITH — Shirley Smith, 73, Walters, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, Walters.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

