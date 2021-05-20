ANDERSON — Albert T. “Eggi” Anderson, 82, Lawton, 11 a.m., Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church, Lawton.

JOHNS — Carrol David “Dave” Johns, 80, Apache, 2 p.m., RHR Arena & Stables/Cowboy Church, Apache.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

