TUCKER — Anneliese “Lisa” (Meis) Tucker, 82, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
WALLACE — Donna Jeanne (Strecker) Wallace, 69, Chattanooga, 11 a.m., Deyo Mission Cemetery, Cache.
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 3:58 am
TUCKER — Anneliese “Lisa” (Meis) Tucker, 82, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
WALLACE — Donna Jeanne (Strecker) Wallace, 69, Chattanooga, 11 a.m., Deyo Mission Cemetery, Cache.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.