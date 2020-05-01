KROHN — Dorothy Jean Krohn, 87, Indiahoma, 10 a.m., at the family homeplace in Indiahoma (private family service).
MITCHELL — James W. Mitchell Jr., 84, Lawton, private service, Fort Sill Post Cemetery.
KROHN — Dorothy Jean Krohn, 87, Indiahoma, 10 a.m., at the family homeplace in Indiahoma (private family service).
MITCHELL — James W. Mitchell Jr., 84, Lawton, private service, Fort Sill Post Cemetery.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.