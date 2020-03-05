CROW — Richard Clay Crow, 77, Geronimo, 2 p.m., Lawton First Baptist Church.
FISH — Betty Jean Fish, 85, Lawton, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
GILES — Joe Giles Sr., 87, Temple, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Temple.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
