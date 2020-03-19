KAULAITY — Karen Monetathchi Kaulaity, 70, 1:30 p.m. Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

MCELROY — Johnny Ray McElroy, 72, Snyder, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Snyder.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

