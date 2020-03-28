DEES — Marta Jo Dees, 45, Lawton, 2 p.m., Celestial Gardens Cemetery, Cyril.

MORENO — Daniel Artemio Moreno, 51, Anadarko, 1 p.m., Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko.

RIGHTMER — Tom Rightmer, 70, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

