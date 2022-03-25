FAIN — Retired Master Sgt. Arnold “Corky” Fain, 74, Lawton, 2 p.m., Cameron Baptist Church.

GOSE — Dr. Robert C. Gose, 74, Lawton, 2 p.m. Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

MARTIN — Greg “Gator” Martin, 70, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

SMITH —Jean K. Smith, 87, Lawton, 1 p.m., First Baptist East.