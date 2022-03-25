Funerals for March 25, 2022 Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FAIN — Retired Master Sgt. Arnold “Corky” Fain, 74, Lawton, 2 p.m., Cameron Baptist Church.GOSE — Dr. Robert C. Gose, 74, Lawton, 2 p.m. Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.MARTIN — Greg “Gator” Martin, 70, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.SMITH —Jean K. Smith, 87, Lawton, 1 p.m., First Baptist East. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arnold Fain Lawton Master Architecture Worship Christianity Cameron Baptist Church Funeral Recommended for you Online Poll Should the Lawton City Council select a new location for the youth sports facility? The Council has selected a site in Elmer Thomas Park near Lake Helen. Should they consider another site? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists