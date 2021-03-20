ROGERS — Mary “Tootie” Rogers, 77, Lawton, 10 a.m., Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton.

SIMMONS — Laverne Simmons, 86, Fletcher, 2 p.m., Fletcher Christian Church.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

