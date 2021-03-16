COLON — Jose Luis Colon, 74, Lawton, Noon, Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

DODD — Carmen June Dodd, 86, Edgewater Park, 1 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

SMITH — Bert Phillip Smith, 66, Elgin, 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.