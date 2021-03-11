JONES — Lonnie Jones, 84, Lawton, 11 a.m., Henderson-Harris Cemetery, Duncan.

PAYNE — Dolores G. Payne, 88, Lawton, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

THOMAS — Sylvia J. Thomas, 76, Lawton, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

