JONES — Lonnie Jones, 84, Lawton, 11 a.m., Henderson-Harris Cemetery, Duncan.
PAYNE — Dolores G. Payne, 88, Lawton, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
THOMAS — Sylvia J. Thomas, 76, Lawton, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
