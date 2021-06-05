BOARDMAN — Wendell Ronald Boardman, 88, Elkins, Ark., 2 p.m., Beard’s Funeral Chapel, Fayetteville, Ark.
GARZA — Danny Joe Garza, 66, Walters, 1 p.m., Open Door Church of God, Walters.
OSBORNE — Margaret (Peggy) Ann Osborne, 77, Lawton, 11 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
ROLLINS — Ruby M. Rollins, 99, Lawton, 1 p.m., on ZOOM, ID # 82135313709, password # 19801.
WHEATLY — Gary Kent Wheatly, D.D.S., 78, Hilton Head, S.C., formerly of Lawton, 2 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, Hilton Head, S.C. If you are unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed https://www.youtube.com/stlukeshhi.
WOCKMETOOAH — Roy Samuel “Chief” Wockmetooah, 62, Lawton, 10 a.m., Petarsy United Methodist Church, Elgin.