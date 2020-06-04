ADAMSON — Marion “Liz” Cable Adamson, 69, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
DOLMAN — Lamonte Dolman, 103, Walters, 10 a.m., Temple Cemetery.
JONES — Noel “Gene” Jones, 86, 1 p.m., Sterling United Methodist Church.
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 4:35 pm
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
