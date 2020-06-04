ADAMSON — Marion “Liz” Cable Adamson, 69, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

DOLMAN — Lamonte Dolman, 103, Walters, 10 a.m., Temple Cemetery.

JONES — Noel “Gene” Jones, 86, 1 p.m., Sterling United Methodist Church.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you