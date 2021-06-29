JONES — Jimmy Lou O’Brien Jones, 93, Cache, 10 a.m., Indiahoma First Baptist Church.
KAGLE — Karen Jo Bigbow Kagle, 64, Lawton, 10 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel.
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 1:58 am
