FORREST — Virginia “Sue” Forrest, 89, Akron, Ohio, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lawton.

MATTOON — Anita Marie Matoon, 95, Lawton, 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you