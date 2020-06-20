JOHNSON-HOWARD — Freda B. (Craine) Johnson-Howard, 85, 1 p.m., Farilawn Cemetery, Chickasha.
ROSS — Norma Ruth Ross, 88, Lawton, 11 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 3:26 am
JOHNSON-HOWARD — Freda B. (Craine) Johnson-Howard, 85, 1 p.m., Farilawn Cemetery, Chickasha.
ROSS — Norma Ruth Ross, 88, Lawton, 11 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.