Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.