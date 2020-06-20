JOHNSON-HOWARD — Freda B. (Craine) Johnson-Howard, 85, 1 p.m., Farilawn Cemetery, Chickasha.

ROSS — Norma Ruth Ross, 88, Lawton, 11 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

