WALTERS — Martin Phillip Walter, 58, Lawton, 1 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel, Lawton.

WELCH — Bartholomew Welch, 88, Lawton, 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you