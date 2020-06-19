BALDWIN — Thomas “Adam” Baldwin, 25, Geronimo, 10 a.m. Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
DYER — Curtis J. Dyer, 81, Lawton, noon, Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton.
TURNER — Harold “Buddy” Turner, 90, 10 a.m., Fort Sill Cemetery.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 2:06 am
BALDWIN — Thomas “Adam” Baldwin, 25, Geronimo, 10 a.m. Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
DYER — Curtis J. Dyer, 81, Lawton, noon, Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton.
TURNER — Harold “Buddy” Turner, 90, 10 a.m., Fort Sill Cemetery.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.