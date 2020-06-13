BUSCAY — Scott Buscay, 61, Temple, 2 p.m., Temple Cemetery Pavilion.

SAND — Catherine Prince Sand, 46, 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Lawton.

SPRADLIN — LaDonna Ann Spradlin, 82, Tyler, Texas, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

