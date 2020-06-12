DILLARD — Bobby Curtis Dillard, 73, Marlow, 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.

RASYS — John Rasys, 88, Lawton, 1 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you