CHAPPABITTY — Evangeline Chappabitty, 97, 2 p.m., Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma.
PATTERSON — Lawanda Faye Patterson, 79, Marlow, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Marlow.
CHAPPABITTY — Evangeline Chappabitty, 97, 2 p.m., Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma.
PATTERSON — Lawanda Faye Patterson, 79, Marlow, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Marlow.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.