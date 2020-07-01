ATCHLEY — Dan Atchley, 65, Fletcher, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

ROUTH — Darrell Routh, 84, Lawton, 2 p.m., First Baptist West, Lawton.

SAUPITTY — Lans Lamarr Saupitty, 65, Cyril, 11 a.m., Celestial Gardens Cemetery, Cyril.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you