ATCHLEY — Dan Atchley, 65, Fletcher, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
ROUTH — Darrell Routh, 84, Lawton, 2 p.m., First Baptist West, Lawton.
SAUPITTY — Lans Lamarr Saupitty, 65, Cyril, 11 a.m., Celestial Gardens Cemetery, Cyril.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
