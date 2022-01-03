Funerals for Jan. 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARNELL — Pauline Carnell, 1 p.m., First Baptist West.HAUMPY — Gregory Haumpy Jr., 6 p.m., Comanche Nation Complex gym, Elgin.HOOVER — Marlin Ernest Hoover, 66, Frederick, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 201 E. Grand, Frederick.MOORE — Margaret "Naomi" Moore, 10 a.m., The Church of God.NELSON — James Paul Nelson, Apache, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.PARKS — Becky Lynn Smith Parks, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.SCOTT — Cora Ann (Smith) Scott, San Antonio, TX, noon, Sunset Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists