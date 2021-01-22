BILOVECKY — Wanda M. Bilovecky, 69, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Chapel, Lawton.
HINCH — Francis Loyd Hinch, 83, Irving, Texas, 3:30 p.m., Sterling Cemetery.
JARMUZEK — Ronald John Jarmuzek, 76, Lawton, 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
KOSECHATA — Lester Kosechata, 87, Fort Cobb, 1 p.m., Deyo Mission Cemetery, Cache.
MCKENZIE — Joseph (Joe) Ray McKenzie, 59, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton.
VALVERDE — Samantha Valverde, 51, Lawton, 1 p.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
WHITE — Lloyd White, 85, Lawton, 2 p.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.