BILOVECKY — Wanda M. Bilovecky, 69, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Chapel, Lawton.

HINCH — Francis Loyd Hinch, 83, Irving, Texas, 3:30 p.m., Sterling Cemetery.

JARMUZEK — Ronald John Jarmuzek, 76, Lawton, 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.

KOSECHATA — Lester Kosechata, 87, Fort Cobb, 1 p.m., Deyo Mission Cemetery, Cache.

MCKENZIE — Joseph (Joe) Ray McKenzie, 59, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton.

VALVERDE — Samantha Valverde, 51, Lawton, 1 p.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.

WHITE — Lloyd White, 85, Lawton, 2 p.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

