BRIDGES — Minnie Sue (Miller) Bussanmas Bridges, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Indiahoma.

COWIN — Mildred Jo Cowin, 10 a.m., Cowboy Church, Apache.

DABNEY — Eddie Dabney Sr., 85, Lawton, 10:30 a.m., Cache High School Auditorium.

LAURENZANA — Rudy Laurenzana, 1 p.m., Living Faith Christian Center.