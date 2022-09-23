Funerals for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRD — Aurita June 'June' Bird, 11 a.m., Santa Fe National Cemetery, located at 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87501.BROWN — Floyd Wayne 'Buba' Brown, 10:00 a.m., Letitia Baptist Church.CHERRY — Millie Cherry, 1:30 p.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens.GRIFFITH — Sgt. First Class retired William Roscoe 'Bill' Griffith, 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.MAIWALD — Joachim O. Maiwald, Lawton, 2 p.m., Eastside VFW Post 5263 at 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists