Funerals for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLAZER — Sgt. First Class retired Donald Leroy Blazer, Lawton, 2 p.m Faith Bible Church.FORGY — Dana D. Forgy, Lawton, 2 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.SHATTO — Patsy Jean Shatto, 1 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donald Leroy Blazer Lawton Sgt. First Class Architecture Worship Faith Bible Church Funeral Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists