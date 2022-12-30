Funerals for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALLEN — Nancy Rose Wright Allen, 2 p.m., Countryside Baptist Church, 185020 N. 2870 Rd, Comanche.BOMAR — Twila June (Hilbert) Bomar, Lawton, 1 p.m., Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.JONES — Marketta Jones, 11 a.m., Shady Grove CME Church, 3547 Gilbert Rd., Irving, TX.MCNEIL — Bart Everett McNeil, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church in Geronimo.ONCO — Roselyn Marie Onco, 10 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton.POWELL — Lt. Col. retired John Albert Powell, Lawton, 2 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawton John Albert Powell Funeral Home Lt. Col. Christianity Military Architecture Bart Everett Mcneil Comanche Nation Geronimo Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists