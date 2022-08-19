Funerals for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOLDEN — Gwendolyn Vernona Bolden, 11 a.m., Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton.BURGE — Sgt. First Class retired Dale Edward Burge, 1 p.m. Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.PAYNE — Leonard Payne, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.VELDHUIZEN — Georgia Veldhuizen, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dale Edward Burge Cemetery Sill Sgt. First Class Architecture Worship Christianity Fort Elgin Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists