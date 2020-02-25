BELL — Quayshaun Sherrod Bell, 27, 11 a.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 7 NE Louis K. Jones Avenue, Lawton.
BILLEN — Peggy Billen, 74, Devol, 10 a.m., Lighthouse Church of God, Lawton.
LAWSON — Martha Lou Lawson, 91, Lawton, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church.
SHELTON — Wanda Lee Shelton, 86, Lawton, 1 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
SIMPSON — Tom Simpson, 83, Wichita Falls, TX, 2 p.m., Walters Cemetery, Walters, OK.
WILLIAMS — CSM (Retired) Homer E. Williams, 78, Lawton, 11:30 a.m. Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.