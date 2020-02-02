Funerals for Feb. 2, 2020 Feb 2, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesCapital murder case opens with victim and witness' testimony of fateful day31-year-old woman identified as victim of suspicious deathRenshaw first to get 'Teacher Believer' awardOklahoma City man arrested for Wednesday stabbing death of ex-girlfriendChange in LPS policy allows athletes to continue playing at a new schoolBeloved police officer celebrated Saturday at the end of his 45 year shiftSaturday night shooting investigated, one in custodyCIP funding could help grow jobs by bringing in new industryDrugs, domestic violence result in $150,000 total bond for Lawton manMissing Altus man found dead at business CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020