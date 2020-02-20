CANNON — Beatrice M. Cannon, 89, Lawton, 11 a.m., Trinity Assembly of God, Lawton.

MCCLUNG — Carlden L. McClung, 81, Indiahoma, 10 a.m., Pete Coffey M.B. Church, Cache.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

