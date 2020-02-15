ARNDT — Shirley Dean (Crawford) Arndt, 84, Lawton, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church.
BROWNE — Winston A Browne, Lawton, 11 a.m., Salt of the Earth Ministries.
COLLINS — Sammie O. Collins, 70, Lawton, 11 a.m., Northside Southern Baptist Church.
EDWARDS — Betty Edwards, 83, Snyder, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel.
HELLWIG — Allie Jeanette Hellwig, 74, Denver, CO, 5 p.m., Old Plantation, Medicine Park.
STUEVER — Alice Ellen Stuever, 90, Lawton, 2 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.