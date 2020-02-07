ABERNATHY — Patsy Nolen Abernathy, 79, Norman, 10 a.m., Wildwood Community Church, Norman; graveside, 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lawton.

BAILEY — Barbara Anne Bailey, 82, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., First Free Will Baptist Church, Lawton.

DAWSON — Richard Harvey Dawson, 73, Lawton, 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

JOHNSON — Leroy Tyrone Johnson, 42, 11 a.m., Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.

KING — Edward “Rick” King, 65, Cyril, 1 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

LEWIS — Jarrold “Pops” Lewis, 80, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

MCCULLAR — Wanda Gale McCullar, 78, Walters, 2 p.m., Fletcher Christian Church.

SIMPSON — Darrell D. Simpson, 84, Chattanooga, 10 a.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton.

YOUNG — Helen “Jean” Young, 82, Lawton, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.

