Funerals for Feb. 3, 2020 Feb 3, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALLEN — Mary M. Rue Allen, 74, Lawton, 12:00 p.m., Lawton First Assembly.LAKE — Leanna Jean Lake, 58, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesCapital murder case opens with victim and witness' testimony of fateful day31-year-old woman identified as victim of suspicious deathOklahoma City man arrested for Wednesday stabbing death of ex-girlfriendRenshaw first to get 'Teacher Believer' awardChange in LPS policy allows athletes to continue playing at a new schoolBrenda Spencer-Ragland to step down as President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of CommerceMan held on $100,000 bond for shooting girlfriend's ex-husbandSecond week of jury trials include child sexual abuse, manslaughter casesMissing Altus man found dead at businessCIP funding could help grow jobs by bringing in new industry CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020