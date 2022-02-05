Funerals for Feb. 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BENNETT — Daniel Omar Bennett, 10 a.m., Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City.HANSON — Rev. Lionel Harold Lonnie Hanson, 1 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.MARSH — Shirley Lee Marsh, 85, of Abilene, Texas, 2 p.m., Mountain Park Cemetery, Mountain Park.TAYLOE — Billie Jean Tayloe, 2 p.m., Westwood Baptist Church, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mountain Park Shirley Lee Marsh Cemetery Abilene Christianity Texas Funeral Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists