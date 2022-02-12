GRAYSON — Phyllis Jean (Moon) Grayson, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

MORROW-CARNEY — Sylvia Sue Morrow-Carney, 86, Elgin, 10 a.m., Fletcher Assembly of God Church.

QUINTERO — Justina Toppah Yellowhair Quintero, 11 a.m., Botone Memorial United Methodist Church, Carnegie.

WISNER — Carlene Wisner, 1 p.m., Snyder Primitive Baptist Church.

