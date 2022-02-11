Funerals for Feb. 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLAKE — Jack L. Blake, 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.GARRETT — Stanley P. Garrett, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Walters.KING — Eva Elli King, 1 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.ROBINSON — John O. Robinson, 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.SALDANA — Jose Angel Saldana IV, 11 a.m., Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin.SALMON — Elton Don Salmon 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.WITHERSPOON — Tommie Witherspoon, 11 a.m., Howard- Harris Funeral Services Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Jack L. Blake Christianity Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Cemetery Stanley P. Garrett First Baptist Church Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists