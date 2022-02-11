BLAKE — Jack L. Blake, 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

GARRETT — Stanley P. Garrett, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Walters.

KING — Eva Elli King, 1 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

ROBINSON — John O. Robinson, 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.

SALDANA — Jose Angel Saldana IV, 11 a.m., Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin.

SALMON — Elton Don Salmon 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.

WITHERSPOON — Tommie Witherspoon, 11 a.m., Howard- Harris Funeral Services Lawton.