Funerals for Dec. 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHASENAH — Kenneth Chasenah, Apache, 11 a.m., Mithlo Homeplace west of Apache.FRAZIER — Donald E. Don Frazier, Geronimo, 1:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, Geronimo.HAINES — Lila Adeline Haines 2 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church.HUTCHINSON — Nancy Gay Owens Hutchinson, 9:30 a.m., in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.REID — Carla Jenene Faye Reid, 53, Lawton, 11 a.m. First Freewill Baptist Church.STONE — Stephen Lewis Stone, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenneth Chasenah Funeral Home Chapel Christianity Ethnology Worship Nancy Gay Owens Hutchinson West Hutchinson Funeral Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists