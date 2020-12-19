CALDWELL — Lawanna Paulette “Shelby” Caldwell, 71, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
MULLINS — Robert Dean Mullins, 62, 10:30 a.m., The Impact Center, Lawton.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
