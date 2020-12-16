ADAMS — DiAnn Adams, 71, Lawton, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.

BERRY-SNYDER — Doris LaVon Pearce Berry-Snyder, 86, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

COOSEWOON — Theresa M. Coosewoon, 67, Lawton, 1:30 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.

LUNCEFORD — Danny Lee Lunceford, 69, Cameron, N.C., 11 a.m., Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake, N.C.

MITCHELL — Naomi Mitchell, 87, Sterling, 2 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery, east of Sterling.

SILCOCK — Sharon Amelia Silcock, 73, 11 a.m., Lawton First Assembly.

