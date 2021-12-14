ADAMS — Marvel Jo Adams, 77, Lawton, 10 a.m., Union Baptist Church.

AHDOSY — Anthony Scott Ahdosy, 35, Lawton, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

SNIDER — Stacey Kay Snider, 50, Ponca City, 10 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Lawton.