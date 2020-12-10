ALEXANDER — Neal E. Alexander, 85, Elgin, 1 p.m., Murray Cemetery, Binger.
ASHMORE — Thomas William Ashmore, 61, Indiahoma, 2 p.m., Cache Cemetery.
JOHNSON — Roberta C. “Bobbie” Johnson, 82, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
LUDWIG — Janet Ludwig, 63, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
NORTHCUTT — Theda Fern Northcutt, 88, 11 a.m., First Christian Church, Fletcher.
PORTER — Eunice Rose Porter, 98, Lawton, 1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton.
SPRIGGS — Michael D. Spriggs, 69, Sterling, 2 p.m., Sterling Cemetery.