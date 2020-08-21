HANSEN — Lieselotte K. “Lee” Hansen, 98, Lawton, 10 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton.
MATOS — Jose Lewis Matos, 40, Lawton, Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel, Lawton.
MCSWAIN — Harold A. “Mackie” McSwain, 68, Lawton, noon, Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
PAQUIN — Donald I. Paquin, 77, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
REECE — Pauline Reece, private service at 11 a.m., Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church, Lawton.
WADE — William “Bill” Lawrence Wade, 72, Savannah, Ga., 10 a.m., The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, Savannah, Ga.
WARNER — Leroy D. Warner, 79, The Village, Fla., 1 p.m., Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria, Ind.