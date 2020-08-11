SIMON — Ed “Edster” Simon, 67, Lawton, 2:30 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

STOLL — Linnie Mae Stoll, 84, Frederick, 10 a.m., Jackson Funeral Home Chapel.

WIXEY — Clayton M. Wixey, 67, Lawton, 10 a.m., Whinery Huddleston Chapel.

