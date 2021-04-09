CARSON — Danny Carson, 60, Apache, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Apache.
DALLAS — Etta Davis Dallas, 87, Lawton, 1 p.m., Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton.
KENNEDY — Maudine Saupitty Kennedy, 83, 11 a.m., West Cache Creek Cemetery, west of Apache.
MCKEE — John Raleigh McKee, 84, Nichols Hills, 2 p.m., Nichols Hills United Methodist Church.
TERRAL — Hershell Glenn Terral, 79, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
THOMPSON — Esther Riddles Parker Thompson, 99, Tularosa, N.M.