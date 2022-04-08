ABBE — Mickie Zachary Abbe, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Walters.

AGUILAR — Betsy Lou Aguilar, 11 a.m., Wichita Tribal Community Building north of Anadarko.

BROWN — JoAnn Brown, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church.

CAVEL — Wanda Jean Cavel, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

HOLLOWAY — Kenneth Wayne Holloway, 2 p.m., Chattanooga School Gerald Gravlee Center.