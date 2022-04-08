Funerals for April 8, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABBE — Mickie Zachary Abbe, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Walters.AGUILAR — Betsy Lou Aguilar, 11 a.m., Wichita Tribal Community Building north of Anadarko.BROWN — JoAnn Brown, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church.CAVEL — Wanda Jean Cavel, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.HOLLOWAY — Kenneth Wayne Holloway, 2 p.m., Chattanooga School Gerald Gravlee Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Betsy Lou Aguilar Anadarko Wichita Tribal Community Building Worship Christianity North Funeral Joann Brown Kenneth Wayne Holloway Recommended for you Online Poll The U.S. House recently voted to decriminalize the use of marijuana. Do you support decriminalization of marijuana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists