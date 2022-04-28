BERT — Michael Anthony Bert, 2 p.m., Highland Cemetery, Lawton.

HICKS — Beverly Quoetone Hicks, 10 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel.

RICHEY — Sgt. 1st Class retired Otis Sherman Richey, 77, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Tags

Recommended for you