CUMMINS — David Cummins, 71, Lawton, 9 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
LYONS — Loretta Fay Lyons, 73, Lawton, 2 p.m., Trinity Assembly of God.
WAUQUA — Winford “Buddy” Wauqua, 74, Lawton, 2 p.m., Walters Cemetery.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 6:24 am
CUMMINS — David Cummins, 71, Lawton, 9 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
LYONS — Loretta Fay Lyons, 73, Lawton, 2 p.m., Trinity Assembly of God.
WAUQUA — Winford “Buddy” Wauqua, 74, Lawton, 2 p.m., Walters Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.